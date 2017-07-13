Transcript for President Trump arrives in Paris

The president arriving in Paris this morning it is his third trip to Europe since taking office. I'm the president and the first later spending two days in Paris with French president Emmanuel McLaren and then the men are both. Political outsiders they're new on the job but they're far apart on several. Issues and this afternoon the president will hold his first press conference since the news broke of a link between his son. And Russia ABC's aren't signs it joins us right now from Paris at the very latest good morning Ireland. Good morning Henderson Diana wall after four days out of the public guy president trump a rise here in Paris. He'll meet with the French president and attended the steel day celebrations but it's the controversy over Russia had dominating the spotlight. President from setting off a parent's. Follow him on her portrayal. Questions. About Russia. The president's son Donald junior under scrutiny for a meeting with a Russian lawyer described in the email as a Russian government attorney with potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton. In an interview with Reuters the president rose to his son's defense saying quote I think many people would have held that meeting. Not show of support came after Donald junior offered his own explanation. In retrospect. A pry would have done things a little differently for me this was opposition research they had something. You know he may be concrete evidence to all the stories I'd been hearing about for the were probably under reported for you know years not just during the campaign. So I go wanted to hear it out did you ever meet with any other person from Russia that you know. You know I don't even know us probably met with other people from Russia was really nice and not in the context of actual formalize meeting. Nor anything like that because if I would I. You know in the grand scheme of things how busy we were it was much more important to doing this this is a courtesy to an acquaintance. With questions growing back home president trump is preparing to honor Bastille day with French president ma crow the two leaders first encountered each other backing me added. Didn't summit in Brussels where they cheered they won't. Muffled risked its. The French president later described the handshake at the moment of truth to show he wasn't a pushover adding quote. Now president trump will meet with president not crohn's this afternoon to discuss Syria and counterterrorism issues but that big ticket item will be their joint press conference. Where president trump is sure to face more questions over Russia.

