Transcript for Scientists closing in on a universal flu vaccine

Well with American the grip of one of the worst influence als outbreaks in recent years researchers. Hope they're finally closing in on stronger flu shots and they can't come too soon one of the youngest victims of this year's epidemic. In fact did get a flu shot but it wasn't enough to save his life. This morning the number of flu cases continued to spike from coast to coast. The sailors are the worst was easily pattern at least ten to fifteen years the epidemic is hitting California particularly hard. They're already 142. Flu related deaths this season in San Diego County 51 of them were reported just last week. Across the country there are numerous reports of healthy people suddenly dying from flu related complications. Including a marathon runner and mother of three. A bodybuilder and more recently a twelve year old boy near Detroit. Just. East can't he. Can't. Michael messengers mother found him nearly unconscious in his room just 48 hours after suffering from flu like symptoms. When I came in to his room he was. He was kind of on them on the floor. His eyes were open and he was looking at me. Hillary can describe doing he's got to see them like a fish out of water. Fish trying to pray. To brief. Doctor Leonard Pollack says there's no explanation for why healthy people are dying from the flu. But he says it underscores the importance of vaccinations and getting sick people to the hospital right away. There is medication that he can be given to help. Tried at least shorten the course and severity. But it really needs to be given within the first 48 hours of some. And this flu season could linger for another thirteen weeks but their precautions you can take experts advise trying not to touch certain things were germs likely hang out. Such is the coffee station and water cooler at work. Door handles and elevator buttons exercise equipment at the gym and even salt and pepper shakers. And there is another. Piece of equipment you should avoid this as a bit ahead stretcher soap dispensers. An estimated one in four dispensers in public bathrooms. Are contaminated with bacteria but of course one of the big piece of advice system wash your hands yes. I was a little wouldn't.

