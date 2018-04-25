Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Confirmation frustration

The house is all clean. No. The house is not clean. Momma's having a new baby. You are? This would go one or two ways. Does it make your heart happy? No. But that does. And his reaction is just yeah. All heart. Good for you. What a precious little guy. I know. So sweet. Do I still get the biggest bedroom. I'm having another baby. That's a wrap. Don't fret. We'll do it all again tomorrow. Improperly dispensed medication, including ambien. Nobody has seen any evidence to back up those allegation. President trump at first seems to suggest that Jackson should step aside. But now the white house says they will stand behind Jackson for those confirmation hearings, whenever they are. Mary will drop the knowledge later on the "Start here" pod cast. Kendis, Diane? And Kourtney Kardashian paid a visit to capitol hill to talk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.