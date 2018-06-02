Transcript for Trump's lawyers oppose special counsel interview

Turning now to the Russian investigation. There's word this morning that president Trump's lawyers are urging him not to agree to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Sources say the lawyers may be pushing for the president to answer questions. In writing even though he's already said he's willing to talk. This morning concerns growing among president currents a legal team. ABC news has learned to present its lawyers are advising him against sitting down with a special counsel Robert Mueller. Sources say the concern is that the president could contradict himself during a wide ranging interview. ABC news political contributor Chris Christie former governor and US attorney for New Jersey. Agrees the president should not sit down with Mueller had a presence in talent and face to face no. Well. I don't believe so I listen I don't think there's been any allegations. Credible allegations against the -- United States. And I don't think the president makes its own restaurant credible allegations don't believe there are should be sitting across from special counsel the presence he's different I don't think he should do that. And I think the administration and cooperative in other ways. But listen two weeks ago the president said he would talk with smaller even under well why would do whatever yeah do it at I'm looking forward to action yet. Sectors adding that his you know collusion whatsoever. Refusing an interview with Mueller could set up a court fight prolonging the special counsel's investigation. Another showdown taking shape former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will not testify today before House Intelligence Committee. Despite a subpoena requiring him to appear. The House Intelligence Committee is conducting a separate investigation from Muller's looking into the Russian interference in the election. Not a committee ordered ban and to return to Capitol Hill this morning after meeting last month. When he refused to answer questions about his time working for trump. He cited executive privilege claim the committee's top Democrat called breath taking. Anti sources close to ban and say the committee has not determine the proper scope of questioning with the White House batting could be charged with contempt of congress.

