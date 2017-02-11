Transcript for Understanding terror

And let's turn out a former FBI special agent Steve Gomez is giving us a little bit of insight in what goes on in the investigation an attack like this. Senior they're making to glean from the idea that he rented this truck from a Home Depot anything to learn from not. Yes the the fact is The Home Depot trucks are very large they're powerful and they Dick a plow through. You know definitely bicycle lists people and and in some cases smaller cars as opposed to save going to renting a car from Hertz. Or an SUV I mean those trucks that you can get at Home Depot would definitely or more attractive to terrorists that are looking to commit this type of an attack. And it sounded like that a deputy chief. For NYPD John Miller had even talked about how they would need these types of outreach contacts with like say own people in the rental car. Companies to to let them know today it did to look for people that are trying to rent vehicles such as this guy the suspect here. A cigarette just returned from the scene or at least near the scene there's a good stretch of the westside highway of Manhattan a good mileage saved that is still sealed off it would appear as if they're picking up. Any sort of evidence there what could they possibly be looking at at this point. What does that this is definitely a major crime scene from what I understand the the vehicle suspect's vehicle traveled. Nine to fifteen blocks. And debt and in you don't really know exactly. What they're looking for as far as evidence that you know that they have to. Cordon off everything they want to make sure that nothing is contaminated. As far as evidence. That you don't want to ever have to open up the crime scene and they have to close back again so they're being very cautious as good reason that this is a major terror attack. And they want to make sure that any piece of evidence whether it was something that the F suspects threw or maybe it's something that came from the vehicle or. One of the victims that may give a clue for them they're gonna want to make sure that they capture all that evidence and collected and analyzed it. And see where just a few days away from the New York City Marathon a huge. Event here how does this affect security there because it was already going to be heightened what what do they do now. Exactly it it was already at a heightened state of alert. They really have to look at. The east this method of attack using a vehicle large vehicles or even small vehicles we saw that at the Ohio State attack several months ago. It was a smaller vehicle. It can be you know any vehicle can be used but they mostly one of look at we're of those crowds that are going to be congregating whether it's the actual runners for the marathon. Whether it's onlookers where those crowds going to be situated are those crowds gonna move and are those crowds in a position where a vehicle. Can get access and plow through those crowds that's the main issue for them the target is basically the crowds and they have to protect that we'll hope. So they can do that Steve Gomez thank you so much or ABC news contributor. And former counterterrorism expert thanks again for joining us do you think you.

