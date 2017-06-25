Transcript for 14-year-old rescued after hanging from an amusement park ride

Next to a scene in an amusement park in New York. A 14-year-old hanging from her arms and neck from a ride. Other visitors and staff rushing under her, telling her to let go and let them catch here. Here is the dramatic leap of faith. Reporter: Tonight, caught on camera. The teenage girl hanging. More than two stories from a gondola ride. A child with her trying to hold on to her. Both screaming. Her neck is stuck. Reporter: A panicked crowd of guests and staff gathered below in six flags in Albany, new York, ready to catch her. They will catch you, honeny. Go ahead. Reporter: The teen finally talls. She is air lifted to a local hospital. Unconscious at this time. Being transported. Matthew Howard and his daughter helping to break her fall. She got herself free and hung on and let go and my father and I caught her as she came down. Reporter: Powers says he was injured when he caught the girl. She landed on his chest. If she didn't get caught, she would have been in a body cast. Full on beaten, broerken bones or worse. Reporter: Six flags says ride has been cleared for operation but it will remain closed while they conduct a thorough review. Investigators say they found nothing wrong with the ride when she slipped out and her injuries were not serious. Tom? Adrien Bankert, thank you. There is still much more

