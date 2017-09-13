-
Now Playing: Marines practice parachute drop in Japan
-
Now Playing: Family of 8-year-old biracial boy says he was taunted by group of teenagers
-
Now Playing: 15 Marines hospitalized after training mission
-
Now Playing: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin requested use of government jet for honeymoon
-
Now Playing: Americans respond to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma with "Hand in Hand" benefit
-
Now Playing: Massive warehouse fire at chemical plant in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Woman taken into custody at the London school Prince George attends
-
Now Playing: Fatal shooting at a Washington state high school
-
Now Playing: Martin Shkreli's bail revoked
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Yolanda Hadid says she faces 'judgment' for having Lyme disease
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old with 3-D printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series
-
Now Playing: Federal officers arrested for hazing victims using 'rape table': Officials
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement delivers food, water to Irma victims
-
Now Playing: Nursing home calamity is 'terrible,' relative says
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 3 injured after school shooting in Washington state, police say
-
Now Playing: 6 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home
-
Now Playing: Elderly couple missing after evacuating from Florida amid Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Son of fallen Houston officer: 'I know my dad is at peace'
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma bro' issues apology letter for alleged threat against Hillary Clinton
-
Now Playing: 5 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home