Transcript for 15 Marines hospitalized after training mission

Pendleton in California. 15 Marines taken to hospitals after a amphibious assault vehicle caught fire. Here's ABC's David Kerley tonight. Reporter: It was fire, in an assualt vehicle like this, during a training mission, that injured the 15 Marines. While it is amphibious, the vehicle was on land when that fire started. The Marines were medevaced to hospitals. Some are said to have serious burns, but there are no fatalities. Recently, Marines were using the aav-7 to rescue victims of the flooding from hurricane Harvey in Houston. This incident comes in a year with several deadly military accidents. 15 ma reens and a sailor died when a kc-130 crashed. Three Marines claimed in an or prey crash. And the two Navy ships, colliding with cargo ships. Leaving a total of seventeen sailors dead. Training can often be as deadly as war. Just last night in Texas, a soldier was killed during a training mission. David? David Kerley in Washington.

