Transcript for 15-year-old arrested in deadly school shooting in Kentucky

And we begin with the terrifying moments inside a high school in Kentucky. A student opening fire on classmates just as they were arriving for class. Students running in panic, looking to hide. Some out on the street. First responders rushing to the scene just minutes later. At least two dead, multiple students shot. A chilling line of buses waiting to take students to another school where their frightened parents were waiting for them. The county trocheattorney describing the backpacks everywhere, cell phones laying on the ground going off. ABC's Steve osunsami from the scene tonight. Reporter: It was a room full of teenagers, then suddenly full of gun fire. I saw there was a lot of blood everywhere and people were getting shoved down, so I took off, started running, I was scared for my life. Reporter: Just before 8:00 A.M. Classes, at this high school south of paducah, Kentucky, a student with a handgun started shooting at other kids in a common area outside a library. It sounded like there was a fight, someone was hitting on the window. I took off my headfoens and turned around, and everyone was just broken up. They were running. I saw the flashes from the gunshots, and by that time, I was just running. When I looked outside the classroom, I heard shooting, so I ran with them. Reporter: By 7:59, police say they were already on their cell phones calling for help. I was close enough, I got blood all over my pants. It did happen, like, right next to me. I just immediately started running because the shots were so loud. Reporter: More than 100 students were running for their lives, into a shops and offices next to the school, crying and screaming. It just erupted. People were coming from everywhere. Reporter: A photographer from local station WPSD had just dropped off his daughter and showed live video of students escaping the scene. I just heard multiple gunshots come up and my first instinct was to just hit the ground. I hit the ground. After I heard the gunshots stop, I got up and started sprinting. One of my buddies got shot in his chest. I lost him. I don't know where he went. What's the most difficult part right now? Not knowing what's happened. Reporter: The Calvary came quick. Six past 8:00. The most seriously hurt had to be airlifted to hospitals in Nashville. Parents who raced to a middle school hoping to find their children were in a panic. The part that's bad is because you don't know. You have no idea, and that's the worst, you know, not knowing, is my child okay? And -- it's bad. Reporter: This will be a difficult night for two families here who will need to bury their teenagers. And for more than a dozen others whose children were wounded in the gunfire. Some shot in the face. And at least one who may have to lose an arm tonight in surgery. Just horrific to hear. Steve osunsami live outside the high school in Kentucky. And authorities, stephening are trying to figure out a motive tonight? Reporter: Absolutely, David. You see first responders still here behind me. And they've also been to the shooter's -- alleged shooter's home, talked to his parents. They tell us he's a juvenile, so, there's not much they can say at this point. There were many, many witnesses here at the higschool that saw him. They all know who he is and tell us they're not sure what led to this. David? Steve osunsami leading us off from Kentucky.

