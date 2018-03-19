17.3 million online brackets busted: ESPN

There are zero perfect brackets heading into the Sweet 16.
0:09 | 03/19/18

Transcript for 17.3 million online brackets busted: ESPN
And March Madness truly maddening ESPN revealing all seventeen point three million online brackets are busted. Zero brackets intact heading into the sweet sixteen.

