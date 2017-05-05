Transcript for 18 fraternity members charged in connection with pledge's death

Another major headline this Friday night a stunning indictment eighteen college students members of a fraternity facing charges now after the death of a student at a pledge party. Timothy piazza fell down the stairs authority saying no one called for help for nearly twelve hours. Why did they wait so long ABC's jubilee days at. State tonight. Today eight members of the Penn State fraternity a range in a Pennsylvania courtroom. Three months after the death of a pledge at a frat house party it's heartbreaking all around there's no winners they were charged with involuntary manslaughter assault and hazing. The fraternity and ten others facing other charges in connection with the death of nineteen year old to the peak yachts a pledge at beta Theta pi. Prosecutors alleged threat members. Pressured yacht slow and other pledges to run a gauntlet of drinking stations consuming four to five drinks within two minutes. Yachts have been falling down a staircase documents show one brother texting. He fell fifteen feet down a flight of stairs here first going to need help. They didn't. Prosecutors say there was no call for help for close to twelve hours. The surveillance footage from that night shows piazza visibly bruised as frat members tried unsuccessfully to revive him. Rubbing his chest pouring liquid on his face when one brother urges them to get help. He's allegedly overruled and shoved into a wall the next morning documents say one brother describes yachts up on the verge of death. And when they aren't. Yeah. Tell and. Prosecutors say their worry that morning. That police would discover evidence of hazing and alcohol cleaning up deleting messages and coordinating their story. One brother allegedly texting tell them what I told you guys found him. The next morning around 10 AM and he was freezing cold but we decided to call 911 instantly because the kids health was Paramount. Defense attorneys reportedly argued the students didn't realize the seriousness of his injuries of course it's a tragedy but. You know that doesn't mean there is any intent involved in any of it. Yachts as devastated father today saying no fans should have to go through us this is. As a result of a feeling of entitlement. Flagrant disobedience of law and disregard for moral priorities. That was there exacerbated. But it Regis acts. Of self preservation. And G a but he is with us live tonight you we know the students had not yet entered a plea but Penn State has already permanently ban this fraternity. That's right David and tonight the university's president calls the alleged details sickening and difficult to understand. David Q but it is with a slide GO thank.

