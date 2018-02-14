19-year-old arrested off campus in deadly Florida school shooting

More
Sources have identified the alleged shooter as Nikolaus Cruz.
4:15 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 19-year-old arrested off campus in deadly Florida school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53095393,"title":"19-year-old arrested off campus in deadly Florida school shooting","duration":"4:15","description":"Sources have identified the alleged shooter as Nikolaus Cruz.","url":"/WNT/video/19-year-arrested-off-campus-deadly-florida-school-53095393","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.