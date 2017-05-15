Transcript for More than 20 children injured after their charter bus overturns in Maryland

Next here back here at home, an accident on I-95 in Maryland. Injuring more than 20 school children. Their bus overturned on their way to Washington D.C. Behind them, another bus, a bus full of police cadets who rushed in to help everyone. Reporter: The eighth grade field trip in an instant, terrifyingly turned upside down. This is a mass casualty, with at least 30 patients. Reporter: Mostly students, tossed about. When was the bus about to flip, she heard some screaming but she thought it was all a dream. Reporter: Two of those on board critically injured. Two dozen others needing care. It ran anywhere from head injuries, broken bones, minor bruises, things like that. Reporter: Fortunately, another bus, filled with police cadets, was nearby. And those cadets sprang into action, trying to calm the crying, injured students. I haven't seen it very often, but I'm very glad that they were there because they were very helpful. Reporter: The bus was halfway from the Philadelphia school to a field trip in D.C. When a small sedan tried to pass the bus. That vehicle runs off the road as the driver corrects, the car crosses the southbound lanes, clipping the front of the bus sending it into an embankment lined with trees, and throwing it, and the 30 occupants, on its side. Many of the injured students were treated at local hospitals and have already been discharged. Meanwhile, the driver of the small sedan which appears to have caused the accident, could face charges. Thank you, David.

