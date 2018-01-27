Transcript for 37 children have died in nationwide flu epidemic

Time now for the "Index." The flu epidemic exploding nationwide and new reports that Tamiflu is in short supply in several of those states. So far, and this is not easy to say, 37 children have died this flu season. Baby boomers now the second hardest hit. This week a 47-year-old bride-to-be this week dying two days after being diagnosed. And we head to Maryland to a story and images that show the luck of one 13-year-old boy. Take a look at this, a six-inch screw lodged in his skull. He was building a tree house when he fell and landed on a plank of wood that had the screws sticking out. He was airlifted to Johns Hopkins medical center in Baltimore where doctors removed it. Now to the bottom of the atlantic ocean, divers striking gold. Just 40 miles off the north Carolina coast, you see one of the drivers holding up a rare gold coin believed to be from the wreck of the steam ship Pulaski. The coins worth about $100,000. The divers hopeful they'll hit the right spot and could be in for even a bigger find. To Vancouver, British Columbia, a snowboarder buried alive. Ride it out. Oh, god! You saw it right there. He jumped into a snow bank by accident. His buddy digging him out, able to save him. Turns out, he was just returning the favor, a few years ago the roles were reversed. Landon was trapped in the snow needing to be rescued.

