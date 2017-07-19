Transcript for 43 major wildfires are burning across western United States

There is also a state of emergency playing out tonight. 43 major fires burning. One in particular forcing nearly 5,000 from their homes as the fire now gets closer. And tonight, it is moving in on yosemite national park. Smoke so thick in the park, you cannot see what makes it most famous. ABC's Kenneth Moton on the fire lines from California. Reporter: Tonight, the Detwiler fire, exploding in size to more than 70 square miles. Firefighters calling the fight, the most powerful of their careers. It has been over ten years since we've seen fire and fire growth like this. Reporter: 2,200 firefighters trying to keep up in grueling conditions on the ground. These firefighters are the first line and pretty much the only defense watch over these flames hosing them down because look walk with me here you can see there's a home they're trying to protect just a few feet away. From the hair, this firefighter's helmet cam showing the terrifying view as the fire rages out of control. The governor declaring a state of emergency. The entire town of mariposa, all 2,000 residents ordered to get out. Everybody is scared. You would never think something like this would happen in your town. Got three wells going, fire breaks, water truck. Reporter: Brian Bullis and his wife staying behind to protect their nearby home. These winds are totally different this year there is a lot of fuel. Reporter: This timelapse showing the smoke rolling through yosemite valley. Half dome disappearing in the haze. The fire, burning just 35 miles from yosemite national park, at the height of tourist season. Flames already shutting down one of the main roads. Firefighters setting back fires to control the blaze's spread. David, the firefight will continue in these dry conditions and extreme heat. Things can change in an instant out here so fire officials say their main objective keep residents away from this dangerous situation and control these flames. David. Kenneth Moton in California for us. Kenneth, thanks. In the meantime, we're also following severe storm warnings at this hour. A potentially dangerous heat wave for much of the country. Triple digits, and I want to G the ginger zee tracking it for us. Ginger? Reporter: And David, trees are uprooting right now as we speak. 70 miles per hour winds, and even embedded tornado warnings in Minnesota and Iowa. I want to take you south of there where in this heat dome, there are excessive heat warning and advisories that stretch from Oklahoma, through Missouri and then all the way here to new York. Numbers will look like this. 110 in Kansas City, it feels like here tomorrow, nearly 100 in New York. Ginger, thanks as always.

