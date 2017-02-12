Transcript for 84-year-old former priest goes on trial for decades-old murder

13??. Back now with a decade's old murder. A former priest accused of killing a young beauty queen after she went to him for a confession. ABC's Marci Gonzalez has details. Reporter: Using a walker heading into court, this 84-year-old former priest, now on trial charged with murdering a south Texas teacher nearly six decades ago. Irene Garza was last seen alive going into confession with then-father John Feit on Easter weekend, 1960. Irene Garza went into a church trusting that her soul would be saved, but it was suffocated. Reporter: The 25-year-old beauty queen's body, found five days later in a canal. Among the evidence shared in court this week, Garza's tattered clothing and a handwritten note, referencing a photo viewer found at the scene. The note reads, this viewer belongs to fr. John Feit. Reporter: Feit who's pleaded not guilty, was reportedly questioned by police soon after Garza's disappearance, but he was eventually ruled out as a possible suspect. A former local news anchor testified about his conversation with the district attorney at the time. He said he knew that John Feit had committed the murder. Reporter: The cold case reopened decades later. This whole thing makes no sense to me. Reporter: A grand jury finally indicting Feit based on new, still undisclosed evidence. The trial resumes Monday. Among those who could eventually take the stand, a former monk who said Feit confessed to him. Cecilia. Marci, thank you.

