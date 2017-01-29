Transcript for ACLU Wins Temporary Injunction Against Part of Trump's Immigration Order

Now to president trump's executive order igniting an immediate legal challenge. The aclu getting a temporary injunction against part of the travel ban. Teams of lawyers setting up makeshift offices on the floor, helping those detained. The attorneys general of more than a dozen states condemning the travel ban. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: The legal battle playing out in front of a Brooklyn courthouse. Protesters demanding justice. Condemning the ban. Lawyers scrambling to free the two Iraqis detained at JFK airport. Then, just before 9:00 P.M., celebrations erupting after the injunctions come down. The judge ruling that while the two men and others can be detained, they should not be immediately deported. The president's executive order is unconstitutional. It is a violation of our clients' due process rights, it's a violation of the equal protection clause. It's clearly discriminating against muslims. Reporter: Tonight, immigration attorneys fanning out in airports across the nation. Holding up signs to provide legal triage, and offering free advice to detained refugees. And the trump administration holding firm, saying that the president not only has the authority to pursue the order, but a duty. They need to have travel restrictions based on the intelligence that we have. Pierre, some Republican senators are questioning whether the trump administration vetted this travel ban, and rolled it out too quickly. What does the department of homeland security and the white house say tonight? Reporter: Clearly there was confusion, and officials were scrambling to enforce the order. Officials from the agency told us they were nimble enough to execute the mission, and the white house says there was some urgency involved, trying not to tip their hand to potential bad guys. Thank you. And reince Priebus saying

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.