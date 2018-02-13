Transcript for Actor Bill Paxton's family files a wrongful death lawsuit against medical center and doctor

the midair scare for passengers aboard a flight to Hawaii from California. An image from inside the united flight from San Francisco, showing the right engine without its skin there. The pilot declaring an emergency landing. That flight did land safely in Honolulu. The FAA investigating. An alleged racial profiling case making news tonight. Two women videotaping as an Applebee's manager in Missouri was joined by a police officer and mall security, confronting them about not paying their bill the day before, asking them to leave. The women say they weren't there. After an internal review tonight, Applebee's now firing three employees. The family of Bill Paxton filing a wrongful death lawsuit tonight. The suit naming cedar's sigh nye medical center, claiming an improper heart surgery procedure led to fatal complications. The surgeon did not return calls. The movie star died from a stroke at 61 years old.

