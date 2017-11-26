Transcript for Allegations of assault against Roy Moore spark divisions

Let's turn to the senate race in Alabama. Allegations of assault by Roy Moore causing a split in the president's own family. ABC news learning president trump has taken issue with comments made by his daughter ivanka. Here's Lana Zak. Reporter: Tonight, the president increasingly at odds with his own family, and party. As he boosts the campaign of accused child molester Roy Moore by urging Alabama voters to defeat Democrat Doug Jones. Tweeting, "The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a schumer/pelosi puppet who is weak on crime, weak on the border. Jones would be a disaster!" Later adding, "Liberal Jones would be bad!" That's a political decision by the president. He's definitely trying to throw a lifeline to Roy Moore. Reporter: The former Alabama judge faces accusations of sexual misconduct by eight women, some of whom were teenagers at the time. Moore denies those allegations. Well, he denies it. Look, he denies it. You're talking about, he said 40 years ago this did not happen. So, you know. Reporter: The president's comments in sharp contrast to those of his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who earlier told the A.P., "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I've yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims' account." Now, ABC news has learned the president was not happy by ivanka's quick reaction. And in the coming days, president trump says he'll decide whether he'll hit the trail for Moore. I can tell you, you don't need somebody who is soft on crime like Jones. Reporter: That decision expected as more than 20 Republican senators are calling for Moore to drop out. It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore could do for the country is to move on. Reporter: The president's response to Moore complicated by his own accusations of sexual impropriety, including that "Access Hollywood" tape. When you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Whatever you want. Grab them by the . Reporter: When the tape surfaced, the president acknowledged that he said it and apologized. But sources confirm that he has recently questioned the authenticity of the tape. Lana, the president is leaving west palm beach to go to Washington, where he is preparing to discuss tax reform on Tuesday. He has promised to pass tax reform by Christmas. So, where does that stand? Reporter: This is the single most crucial issue facing the president before the end of the year. One version of the tax bill has passed the house, but it faces an uphill battle in the senate where Republicans can only afford to lose two votes. And one issue of contention is repealing Obama care's individual mandate as part of the bill. Lana, thank you. Next to a report that the

