Transcript for An alleged drunk driver has been accused in the death of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

To the index of other news tonight. The alleged drunk driver accused in the death of an NFL player. Police say colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver were struck and killed, standing on the emergency shoulder of I-70 in Indianapolis. Police accuse the suspect of illegally living in the U.S., adding he's been deported twice before. We do have a passing to note tonight, involving a beloved actor from a famous sitcom. Actor John Mahoney has died. Perhaps best known for his role on the hit sitcom "Frazier." He was 77. And Paul Simon is homeward bound, you could say. The singer announcing his upcoming tour in the U.S. And Europe will be his last. He calls the idea of retiring, quote, a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. The fair well tour kicks off this may.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.