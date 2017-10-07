Transcript for Amazon is launching its annual 'Prime Day'

Next tonight here your money. Amazon prime day begins tonight, and this evening, how to get those deals even if you are not a member. ABC's Linzie Janis out to save your money. Make the most of the Amazon prime day. Reporter: Tonight, Amazon kicking off 30 hours of deals on hundreds of thousands of items, like half off its Amazon echo, and up to 30% off some kindles tablets and TVs. The catch? You have to be a member of Amazon prime. Still, experts say you can snag tonight's deals without paying the full $99 annual fee. Two adults, or as Amazon calls it, a household can share an account. So, that's about 50 bucks each. Reporter: Or get a free 30-day trial. Shopping memberships can be worth it. But I always say nobody should pay for the right to shop with more than two retailers, and ideally just with one. Reporter: And make sure you're saving more than you spend on any membership. At Costco there's no official trial, but if you're not satisfied, they'll refund your fee. David, experts also say a membership doesn't guarantee you a lowest prices so before you buy, shop around. David? Great advice, Linzie.

