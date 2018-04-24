Transcript for Amazon now offering in-car delivery service in 37 cities

And would you give someone the keys to your car if they promise to put your groceries and whatever you would purchased inside the car for you. Tonight Amazon's new service the retail giant. Now offering in car delivery service in 37 cities Amazon will leave packages inside the parked car deliveries are scanned sending a signal through the cloud. To unlock your high tech vehicle. If locks after they put your groceries or products in stock.

