Transcript for Amazon opens its first check-out free convenience store

Back now with the checkout-free store. How will it all work? Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Amazon, one of the businesses that revolutionized the way people shop online, making a dramatic move. Trying to change the way peo shop inside stores. Welcome to Amazon go. Reporter: The online retailer opening up its first checkout-free convenience store Monday after more than a year of testing. When you go in, they're not only tracking what you're buying. How you're buying it, what you're interested in. Reporter: It's not your standard brick and mortar store. The store will cater to health-conscious millennials on the run. Shoppers recorded with cameras, charged through sensors on the shelves. The bill paid by a card when they leave the store. I think I'm open to not dealing with people when I'm running my daily tasks. So I'd be open to trying it. Reporter: Amazon making the play at the struggling $550 billion convenience store industry after buying whole foods markets last year. And opening a dozen book stores in cities like L.A., Chicago and New York. The first store opens in Seattle tomorrow. But retail experts warn, there still may be some kinks Amazon has to work out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.