Transcript for American Airlines continues to investigate confrontation between passenger and flight attendant

Next tonight here the new airline confrontation making national headlines. American airlines investigating one of its flight attendants. His heated confrontation with a mother over her stroller. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. You can?t use violence with baby! Just give me back my stroller please! Reporter: More turbulence tonight after this clash in the cabin between a mother and flight attendant after she boarded with her twins' double-wide stroller which was supposed to be checked at the gate. Very upset. He grabbed and just pulled it off, sort of violently yanked it, and then stormed off the plane with it. Reporter: This passenger on board the American airlines flight Friday intervened. Hey bud, hey bud, you do that to me, and I'll knock you flat! Hey, you stay out of this! You stay out of this! Come on. Try it. Reporter: American airlines, immediately removed that crew member from duty, apologized, and put the mother on another flight, upgrading her to first class with a $1,000 voucher and a full refund. Reporter: That woman has now hired the same lawyer representing Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was dragged off that united airlines flight. They understood maybe by united mishap. But the fact is, yeah, they said the right thing. Reporter: The female passenger is now back in Argentina. The flight attendant remains on paid leave while the incident is being investigated. David? Linsey Davis with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.