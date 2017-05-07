Transcript for American lawmaker triggers outrage while visiting a Nazi death camp in Poland

Thank you as always. Next to the American congressman generating global outrage tonight while visiting the sight of one of history's great ittest atrocities. The auschwitz death camp, and the selfie videos he took inside. Here's ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: This is the video, shot on the grounds of auschwitz, that has congressman clay Higgins under fire tonight. So they would squeeze 700 people in here. Reporter: The Louisiana Republican recording himself inside a gas chamber, posting the five-minute video online. The guards would drop zyklon 5 cyanide gas from above through hatches after about 20 minutes, everyone was dead. Reporter: The congressman then stands in the crematorium. There were three sets of ovens like that. This is why homeland security must be squared away. Why our military must be invincible. Reporter: The response from the auschwitz memorial, blunt, "Inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage." Late today congressman Higgins took the video down and offered an apology, saying his intent was to remind people that evil still exists David. Linsey Davis, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.