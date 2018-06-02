Transcript for Amtrak train breaks apart on trip to Boston

new trouble on the tracks for amtrak tonight. The Acela express today breaking apart during a trip from D.C. To Boston. Two cars on the train actually separating. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: This is what it looked like this morning when the speeding train came to a stop. Passengers couldn't believe it. Two cars were breaking apart. Are you guys okay? No. You're not okay? I'm a little shook up. Reporter: The high speed Acela express from Washington to Boston broke apart near haverdy grace, Maryland. Amtrak tonight is calling this a "Highly unusual mechanical event." All 52 passengers were uninjured and had to be moved to a different train. Felt like we were almost dragging something. When I looked out the window, I could see a shower of sparks coming out the side of the train. Reporter: This has been an unfortunate few weeks for amtrak. Everything is everywhere. We wrecked on the train. Reporter: These were calls for help just two days ago, after a train on its way to Miami crashed head-on into a parked freight train sitting on the tracks in South Carolina. There's babies on here bleeding out there heads. It's a lot of people hurt. Reporter: Amtrak is investigating the train this morning that broke in two. They say its speed could be as high as 125 miles an hour. David? Steve osunsami with us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.