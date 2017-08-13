Transcript for Anthony Scaramucci gives first interview after short stint in the White House

David, thank you. The rise and fall of former white house communications director Anthony scaramucci, fired after a whirlwind 11 Dachs on the job. His reputation for being brash, outspoken, his first interview since leaving the white house. What he is saying about the trump administration. ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Stoed former white house communications director Anthony scaramucci saying the president should have taken a tougher stance on the violence in charlottesville. I think he needed to be much harsher as it related to the white supremacists and the nature of that. With the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out. Reporter: Scaramucci warning chief strategist Steve Bannon and the so-called "Alt-right" media group Breitbart, is a snag on the president's agenda. I've never sat down with Steve Bannon and said "Hey are you a white nationalist or a white supremacist?" But I think the toleration of it by Steve Bannon is inexcusable. Reporter: Scaramucci and his brash demeanor lasted just 11 days in the white house. I love the president. I'm more of a front stabbing person. If we don't stop the leaks, I'm going to stop you. Reporter: Scaramucci today facing his bombastic comments from that explosive new Yorker interview. Okay, the mooch showed up the a week ago. Reporter: Showing no remorse about insulting his rival, ousted chief of staff reince Priebus. Reince is Paranoid schizophrenic, paranoiac. Reporter: Scaramucci accepts his firing and still has regrets. I wish they would have given me a bar of soap and told me to go wash my mouth out in the bathroom and move on. Reporter: Scaramucci also suggesting there are people inside the white house that are fighting against the president. Against the president? I think there are people that are not necessarily abetting the president's interest or agenda. I absolutely believe that. Reporter: We have tried to reach out to Steve Bannon. He has not responded.

