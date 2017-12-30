Transcript for Apple drops the price on replacement iPhone batteries immediately

Back now the index and apple dropping the price on a replacement by phone batteries immediately apple came under fire as you may remember for admitting aging batteries can slow down phones the company responded by lowering prices. On replacements from 79 dollars to 29 dollars the new price was supposed to take effect late next month but apple moved it up. Two today and Louisiana man under arrest tonight accused in the notorious Nigerian prince email scam Michael new charged with 269 counts of wire fraud and money laundering. He's accused of being a middle man collecting money and wiring it to alleged co conspirators in Nigeria police saying new defrauded people out of thousands of dollars. Now to Serena Williams returning to the tennis court playing for the first time in nearly a year. Losing an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi Williams had not played since being for sister. In the Australian Open finals last January she revealed afterwards that she was pregnant at the time she gave birth to a baby girl in September an amazing comeback. And finally times where getting ready for its close up a dress rehearsal today for the New Year's Eve ball drop everything went. As planned at least a million people are expected to brave the extreme cold tonight tomorrow night rather to usher in 2018. And classic. New York City style I will be firmly planted on the couch meanwhile.

