-
Now Playing: Apple apologizes for slowing down older iPhone models
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams 'stressed' over baby's teething pain
-
Now Playing: NYPD ramps up security for Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration
-
Now Playing: The story of ABC News legend Tony Hirashiki
-
Now Playing: Apple drops the price on replacement iPhone batteries immediately
-
Now Playing: How gift card scammers could ruin your holiday
-
Now Playing: Arkansas lotto winner angers co-workers by not sharing
-
Now Playing: Innocent man killed by police in Wichita due to alleged prank
-
Now Playing: Record cold temperatures are sweeping the US
-
Now Playing: Teen surprises mom and aunt with his college acceptance
-
Now Playing: Alleged prank caller in 911 recording says he shot his father in head
-
Now Playing: Saying goodbye to 2017 with 'Good Riddance Day'
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve security in New York City tighter than ever
-
Now Playing: More brutal weather for New Year's weekend
-
Now Playing: Police say innocent man was shot after hoax call
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $300 million
-
Now Playing: Expert advice to keep your New Year's resolutions
-
Now Playing: 'Familial DNA' leads to cold-case arrest
-
Now Playing: Arctic blast affects millions of people across the US
-
Now Playing: WNT says 'Happy New Year'