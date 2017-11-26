Transcript for Arrest made in apparent road rage incident in Florida

Now to what police are calling an apparent road rage shooting incident. The victims rushed to the hospital. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, Florida police making an arrest in this apparent road rage shooting that left 12 bullets in the side of a car. Shooter was in a grey Toyota, fhp turnpike en route. Reporter: Florida highway patrol charging 33-year-old kwanza Jermaine Donald with two counts of attempted murder. Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning he was driving in a gray Toyota Camry and opened fire on a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sitting inside this red Chevy impala, hitting the right side windows and doors. Additional caller now advising two patients. From what we are getting, the shooter is not on scene. Reporter: Miraculously, both only suffering minor injuries, somehow avoiding a direct hit, wounded by glass and bullet fragments. Be advised we are getting multiple calls on this. Reporter: Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of the turnpike, gathering evidence and searching for that gray Camry and the driver. Police making the arrest after reviewing surveillance video. Both of the victims expected to make a full recovery. There is still no word on what started this, but the advice from Florida highway patrol tonight, do not engage other drivers, you never know if they're armed. Tom?

