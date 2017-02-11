Atlanta hospital blocks a father from donating kidney to toddler son More Anthony Dickerson was arrested for parole violation, and the hospital said the surgery is on hold until January. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Atlanta hospital blocks a father from donating kidney to toddler son This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Georgia toddler's kidney transplant in limbo

Now Playing: Houston Astros celebrate their 1st World Series Championship

Now Playing: Kevin Spacey says he is seeking treatment after facing sexual misconduct accusations

Now Playing: 4 NJ police officers face charges for beating an innocent man on fire

Now Playing: Atlanta hospital blocks a father from donating kidney to toddler son

Now Playing: NYC terror suspect did a dry run of vehicle attack: Prosecutors

Now Playing: 3 people shot and killed at a Colorado Walmart

Now Playing: Gryffindogs, Ravenpaw, Hufflefluff or Slobberin: Shelter gets creative with adoption process

Now Playing: Video shows mangled school bus, trapped children after NYC attack

Now Playing: Blind runner headed to NYC marathon

Now Playing: Manhunt underway after shooting in Walmart

Now Playing: Texas driver arrested after slamming into trucks

Now Playing: 3 dead after shooting at a Colorado Walmart, suspect arrested

Now Playing: Deals and steals: A 1st look at Oprah's favorite things

Now Playing: Libraries no longer lend just books

Now Playing: College student accused of bias crime against roommate

Now Playing: Teen boys discuss the pressures of becoming a man: 'Confusing' and 'frustrating'

Now Playing: More than 37 million fire extinguishers recalled

Now Playing: What is global warming?

Now Playing: James Comey's book title, cover revealed Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50897552,"title":"Atlanta hospital blocks a father from donating kidney to toddler son","duration":"1:33","description":"Anthony Dickerson was arrested for parole violation, and the hospital said the surgery is on hold until January.","url":"/WNT/video/atlanta-hospital-blocks-father-donating-kidney-toddler-son-50897552","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}