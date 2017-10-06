Transcript for Attorney General Sessions takes spotlight after Comey testifies on Capitol Hill

Next, to the intensifying spotlight now on attorney general Jeff sessions. Early next week about alleged Russian contacts, and the firing of ex-fbi director James Comey. This, amid new fallout over Comey's explosive testimony, and accusations of liar flying back and forth between president trump and the man he fired. ABC's Mary Bruce at trump national golf club with the president tonight. Reporter: With the president and the former FBI director locked in a he said/he said -- Those were lies, plain and simple. And some of the things that he said just weren't true. Reporter: -- Tonight, the spotlight of the Russia investigation is bringing new scrutiny to the attorney general, Jeff sessions. We need to make America great again. Reporter: Sessions was the first senator to endorse candidate trump. In March, citing those campaign ties, sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation. I should not be involved investigating a campaign I had a role in. Reporter: But this week, James Comey hinted there was more to it. We also were aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting, that would make his continued engagement in a russia-related investigation problematic. Well, a big new wrinkle today. Comey suggested that there are some untold stories about why Jeff sessions decided to recuse himself. Reporter: Investigators are looking at this event. Trump's first major foreign policy address at a D.C. Hotel last year. It's time to shake the rust off America's foreign policy. Reporter: That's the Russian ambassador, sergei kislyak, being shown to the front row. And there's Jeff sessions. Investigators want to know if the two had any interaction at this event. Sessions previously admitted that he and kislyak had two other encounters during the campaign, after initially denying any contact. What we have is a pattern of contacts with the Russians by Flynn, by sessions, by Kushner, secret and then concealed. And Mary Bruce joining us live now from New Jersey, where the president is spending the weekend. And lawmakers will soon get a chance to press the attorney general on these questions? Reporter: Tom, we've just learned that specifically, because there are so many russia-related questions for sessions, the attorney general will now be appearing before the senate intelligee committee on Tuesday. Tom? Mary Bruce with the president tonight. Mary, thanks so much.

