Transcript for Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast recalled

Back now with our "Index" and a major recall to tell you about tonight. Aunt jemima frozen pancakes and waffles and French toast recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. The products were distributed nationwide. So far no illnesses reported. Go to fda website for more information. A city in Germany getting ready for a massive evacuation after the discovery of several old bombs. Five suspected World War ii-era bombs found in a construction site in Hanover. Some 50,000 people will be vac waited tomorrow as experts diffuse the devices. Represents a tenth of the city's population. Country music legend Loretta Lynn recovering from a stroke. She suffered the stroke in her house. Rushed to a hospital in Nashville. According to her website she's responsive and is expected to make a full recovery. That's great news. Her sister went on Twitter to thank her fans for their Finally, a race car driver who owes his life to a guardrail. Check out this video, a turn too fast during a race in the canary islands. Sliding into the guardrail that absorbed the impact. The driver and his co-pilot walking away from potential disaster.

