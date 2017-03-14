Transcript for Authorities call to have Iowa Congressman Steve King removed from his post

Next tonight here, the Iowa congressman at the center of a firestorm over racially charged comments. Representative Steve king sparking outrage. First with a tweet. Then the comments that followed. Tonight, the call now to remove him from a key post. ABC's Mary Bruce on capitol hill. Reporter: His comments labeled racist and bigoted. Tonight Iowa congressman Steve king condemned by both sides of the aisle. I'm a champion for western civilization. Reporter: King ignited a firestorm with this tweet. Praise a far-right politician, saying that he understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. The comment embraced by former kkk grand wizard David duke, tweeting "God bless Steve king." But from some Republicans, disbelief. Congressman Justin Amash saying "I'm an American no less than you are. Am I 'somebody else's' baby because my parents are immigrants?" King is being pressed to explain himself. I meant exactly what I said. Can Eget agreement on that? If you are going to down the road a few generations or maybe centuries with the inner marriage, I would like to see an America that is just so ho among nis, we look a lot the same from that perspective. Reporter: He is taking it further. Talking about the time white wills become the minority. I will brikt that hispanics. Reporter: Tweeting, make western civilization great again. Let's get to Mary Bruce live on capitol hill, and house Democrats say he should be punished for his statements? Reporter: David, democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, and demanding, trip him of his chairmanship. She disagrees, but would like to think king simply misspoke, David. Mary, thank you. When we come back here, there is news about the American

