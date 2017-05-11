Transcript for Authorities identify Texas church shooting suspect

And tonight, we're still unclear about a motive. But we're learning more about the alleged gunman. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Sources identify the suspect as Devin Kelley, believed to be a man in his 20s or 30s, and a military veteran. We've looked at a Facebook page associated with the name. Also see a photograph of an assault-style rifle. It's highly likely that the shooter is part of the congregation or the community. And the people he was shooting, he probably knew every one of them. Reporter: The victims had little chance to survive. You can see how small the church is. With virtually no room to move or hide, they would have been easy targets. Likely shot at close range. No room to escape, the church so small. Pierre joins us live. Sources telling you authorities are searching the suspect's home for explosive devices? Reporter: Yes, there's believed to be a search under way. Tonight, law enforcement is doing a detailed background check, looking for any ties to international terrorism. So far, sources say no indication of that. Pierre, thank you. Now to the question everyone

