Authorities identify Texas church shooting suspect

More
Sources say suspect is Devin Kelley, a 26-year-old white male, and a military veteran.
1:28 | 11/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities identify Texas church shooting suspect
And tonight, we're still unclear about a motive. But we're learning more about the alleged gunman. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Sources identify the suspect as Devin Kelley, believed to be a man in his 20s or 30s, and a military veteran. We've looked at a Facebook page associated with the name. Also see a photograph of an assault-style rifle. It's highly likely that the shooter is part of the congregation or the community. And the people he was shooting, he probably knew every one of them. Reporter: The victims had little chance to survive. You can see how small the church is. With virtually no room to move or hide, they would have been easy targets. Likely shot at close range. No room to escape, the church so small. Pierre joins us live. Sources telling you authorities are searching the suspect's home for explosive devices? Reporter: Yes, there's believed to be a search under way. Tonight, law enforcement is doing a detailed background check, looking for any ties to international terrorism. So far, sources say no indication of that. Pierre, thank you. Now to the question everyone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50950021,"title":"Authorities identify Texas church shooting suspect","duration":"1:28","description":"Sources say suspect is Devin Kelley, a 26-year-old white male, and a military veteran.","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-identify-texas-church-shooting-suspect-50950021","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.