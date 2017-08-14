Authorities raid dozens of Mexican hotels and tourist spots for illegal alcohol

The government is responding to the death of a young woman from Wisconsin, and so far, 10 thousand gallons have been seized.
1:32 | 08/14/17

Transcript for Authorities raid dozens of Mexican hotels and tourist spots for illegal alcohol

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

