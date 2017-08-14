{"id":49215164,"title":"Authorities raid dozens of Mexican hotels and tourist spots for illegal alcohol","duration":"1:32","description":"The government is responding to the death of a young woman from Wisconsin, and so far, 10 thousand gallons have been seized.","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-raid-dozens-mexican-hotels-tourist-spots-illegal-49215164","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}