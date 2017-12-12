Transcript for Authorities reveal more details on NYC subway bomber Akayed Ullah

Next tonight, we do have new reporting here on the terror attack in New York City. The suspect in the subway tunnel bombing, charged with terror-related federal crimes, and a new image tonight of the 27-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh, his homemade bomb went off, but did not detonate fully. And this image of the four brave police officers who rushed in after the blast. Tonight here, we are learning that the suspect sent a message to president trump on Facebook shortly before the blast. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, chilling new details about this man who authorities say deliberately walked among this crowd of unsuspecting commuters before detonating that homemade bomb. The location and timing of this planned attack was no accident. And his motivation was no mystery. Reporter: Officials finding 27-year-old akayed Ullah on the ground, badly burped, carrying him away to the hospital, where officials say he told them, quote, I did it for the islamic state. Federal auhtorities say on the morning of the attack, the suspect posted on Facebook, "Trump you failed to protect your nation." And that they found a handwritten note in his passport. "O America, die in your rage!" Authorities say Ullah intended to die while killing as many people as possible in that tunnel, but before the attempted attack, he was not on the NYPD or FBI's radar. Tonight, they say, he had become radicalized online in 2014, reading ISIS propaganda. In this Brooklyn apartment, building the pipe bomb over the past few weeks, using the pipe, a 9-volt battery, and a wire from Christmas lights. He did follow some of the instructions that you could find readily online, unfortunately. Reporter: A quarter million people go through port authority every day, including former homeland security chief Jeh Johnson. Events like this happen but we're strong, we're resilient. We go on. And we're not afraid. Reporter: The bombing coming just six weeks after the isis-inspired truck attack in lower Manhattan, and a year after the bombings in the Chelsea neighborhood. And gio Benitez with us from that reopened tunnel, where that blast went off. The resilience of new yorkers back in the subway tonight. Authorities, gio, said he did start researching how to build this pipe bomb a year ago? Reporter: That's right, David. And, they say, they started gathering the components for that bomb three weeks ago. Now, he could face life in prison. David? Gio Benitez on the case again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.