Transcript for Bill Cosby found guilty on all 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault

with Bill Cosby, found guilty. The actor and comedian once known as America's dad found guilty of all charges today, his head down, taking deep breaths after the verktd. He was accused of drugging and assaulting a woman in his home. Prosecutors were allowed to have five other women testify. Many breaking down after the verdict. Tonight, could kogsby spend thes rest of his life behind bars? ABC's linsey Davis was in the courtroom. Reporter: The man once dubbed America's dad, found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. A jury of 12 deciding unanimously that the 80-year-old comedian drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. Constand, with a huge smile, hugging supporters and other accusers, over come by tears, embracing each other. As he was escorted out of the courthouse, Cosby raised his cane in response to supporters. While others jeered, one person shouting "Rapist." You're a pervert, don't wave to us! Reporter: His lawyers vow to appeal. We are very disappointed by the verdict. We don't think Mr. Cosby's guilty of anything, and the fight is not over. Reporter: But for more than 60 Cosby accusers, Victoria Valentino, one of the more than 60 Cosby accusers, today was all about justice. You could feel the electricity in the air, and when they said verdict. Guilty. Oh my god, unbelievable, unbelievable. Reporter: Lili Bernard, another Cosby accuser, has been in court every single day for the retrial and his first trial last spring. I looked at that jury, there's this one young one black man on that jury who I looked upon as my son and I know the disappointment that he felt in looking at a beloved black male iconic father figure and being able to yet render a guilty verdict. I thank him. Reporter: It was a bombshell verdict from seven men and five women. Upon hearing the first guilty announced, Cosby put his head down. And by the time of the second and third guilty his entire upper body folded on top of itself. Several people gasped while three Cosby accusers sobbed, and were ultimately escorted out of the courtroom. Cosby later lashed out, cursing and saying he should get on a plane. Cosby saying he doesn't have a plane, you expletive. A total of six testified in this trial. Just this week, his wife of 54 years, Camille, right at his sidewalking into court. Just as he was in the 2015 interview with the associated press where he refused to answer questions. I don't talk about it. Reporter: The comedian loved and adored by so many as Dr. Huxtable, fat Albert and the face of Jell-O pudding, a convicted felon tonight who will have to now register as a sex offender. Linsey Davis with us tonight. When do we expect Bill Cosby to be sentenced? Sentencing in the next 60 to 90 days and the judge told Cosby he is not to leave the county. He has handed over his passport. Linsey, thank you. And Dan Abrams with us. What about prison time, could he spend the rest of his life behind bafrs. We are talking B about in theory, 30 years, and they will be considered one incident, concurrent. The defense will ask for no jail time. The prosecutors will ask for ten years. They will appeal. They will say the five additional accusers allowed to testify in the case never should have been allowed to testify. Thanks to you tonight. And an outburst tonight V

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.