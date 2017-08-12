Transcript for Bodycam video footage shows unarmed father pleading for his life before shooting death

the verdict in a case involves a police officer charged in a deadly shooting in Arizona. An unarmed man begging not to be shoot. Newly released body cam video showing the moment. Here's linsey Davis. Stop right there. Stop! Stop! Get on the ground. Reporter: Tonight newly released body cam video capturing what Daniel shaver's family calls an excuse. If you make a mistake -- another mistake -- there is a very severe possibility you're both gonna get shot. Do you understand that? Yes. Reporter: Mesa, Arizona police responding to reports of a man pointing a gun out a hotel window. Hands up in the air! You do that again. We're shooting you. Do you understand? Please do not shoot me. Reporter: Officers descending on shaver's hotel room where he'd been drinking with two other guests. Your hands go back in the small of your back. We are going tock shoot you, do you understand me? Yes, sir. Crawl towards me! Crawl towards me! Yes, sir. Reporter: But then appears to reach towards his waistband and in that instance officer Phillip bralsford fires five times killing the father of two. Nearly two years later a jury acquitting the officer of second degree murder. He told investigators he thought shaver was reaching for a weapon. I perceived this as a threat. It was a scary situation. Reporter: Shaver had no gun on him. Two pellet guns were later found in his hotel room. When he was shot he appeared to be trying to pull his shorts off. He was executed. It tore me apart how mean they were to him. Reporter: Daniel Shaffer's widow has filed a wrongful death suit and the officer says he was concerned for the safety of the officers and a woman in the hallway. When we come back several shootings on the same American

