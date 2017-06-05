Transcript for A possible new use for Botox

Back now for possible good new use for Botox. Can it make people feel better on the inside? Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: It is the drug used to fight the signs of aging. To treat migraines and even underarm sweating, but now the maker of Botox, allergan, says it may have yet another use. Helping to treat depression. I would say I've had depression pretty much as long as I can remember. Reporter: Chris Raimondi explains, after taking medications that didn't work long-term, he turned to Dr. Eric finzi. He's a paid consultant for allergan and says the reason Botox seems to be helping his patients with depression, has nothing to do with vanity. There are hundreds of studies before Botox was ever tested showing that what you do with your face actually influence your mood. Reporter: Finzi says using the drug between the eyebrows, to freeze movement in the area where frown lines form, appears to have a psychological effect. The brain gets the message, "Oh, okay. You haven't frowned in the last month. Life must be pretty good out there." Reporter: The treatment is still being tested, but Raimondi says it's helped him. I don't think it's like cured me, but I'll take what I can get. Reporter: Some experts say while it's giving some patients hope, more studies are still needed. Botox cost an average $358 for each injection area. It's not yesterday approved by the fda to treat depression.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.