Transcript for Boy born with genetic disorder inspires others with lessons in courage and acceptance

. Finally tonight, America strong. So many families read the book "Wonder." My "20/20" partner Elizabeth vargas on a three year journey to the character in the book who inspired us all. Reporter: They are the terrifying words no parents to-be ever want to hear. We got to get this kid out. He's showing signs of distress and then our life changed forever. Tell me what you saw. It didn't look like a human being. He dn't look like a person. It was that different. Reporter: For new Yorker Magda and Russell it was not the scene of happiness but one of or row. They were scared to show him. Because he had no cheekbones and no upper/lower eyelids. Just completely disfigured. Reporter: Nathaniel's condition was caused by teacher Collins. He would spend the first month in the neonatal intensive care unit undergoing 53 surgeries. They relocated after Russ got a new job and that is where I met Nathaniel for the first time. When you realized my face is different from other people's faces? When the first kid called me monster. A kid called you a monster? Yeah. That must have hurt your feelings. Yeah. Then I realized don't do it to anybody else so I was different. The Newman's came up with a plan to send letters to nathaniel'classmates. My name is Nathaniel Newman and I am 12 years old. I am different. Reporter: I don't want you to be surprised when we meet. I have three dogs, I like pokemon a lot as well as "Star wars." I really am like everyone else. He just wants to be treated like everyone else. Elizabe Elizabeth, you were saying his parents saying they were profoundly moved by the incredible book "Wonder". That's right. Mostly because the main character in the book, there's an uncanny resemblance between the two boys. You read the book to your own boys and heard from your mother. I did. A woman in her book club e-mailed her and said has Elizabeth heard the book "Wonder" because I'm teaching a real life wonder boy. That's how we found him and called his family and followed them for nearly three years. We hope everyone will watch a special edition of "20/20" 10:00 P.M. Eastern. A story of transformation. We hope you watch or set your DVR tonight. I'm David Muir. Thank you for watching. I hope to see you right back here on Monday.

