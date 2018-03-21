Bus driver almost crashes into home after being stabbed in neck

Police say the city bus driver in Houston, Texas, is expected to survive.
0:10 | 03/21/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus driver almost crashes into home after being stabbed in neck
To Houston tonight a bus driver stabbed in the neck on his route to driver then swerving off the road nearly striking a home right there that suspect is in custody and we're told tonight the driver. Is expected to survive.

