Transcript for Canada bus crash claims the lives of 15 people

We turn now total Canada andevastating bus crash involving a junior hockey team. The death toll stng. Theis 15 people kied, many of themteenagers. At leapeoplenjured. Herebc's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: The horrific scene, a bus rippedn, wreckage led onto a rural highway. And tonigh nation in mourng. This, after the bus with thnadian junior hockey league'sumboldt broncos on board t-boned by a tractor-trailer truck on in Saskatchewan. 15 people on the bus killed. Among dead, the broncos coach Darcy hogan. D Jackson Joseph, son of a former nhllayer. Thest nightmare has happened. Reporter: 14 then the bus were injured, some of them the father of one tweeting this heart-ing photo of injured players holding hand We wiever forget the members of ouroncos fami taken from uand injured. Reportehe broncoswhose players range in age from the Tes to 20, were on their way to a semif junior ho game. In a statement Canada's E minister Justin Trudeau saying, entire country is in shock and mourning. Thisevery pare worst nightmare." Canadian police say the driver of that tractotrailer truck was not injured INT accident. Heetained for quoning but has since en released and dergoing psychological counseling Tom. A truly sad story all right, Ron, thank

