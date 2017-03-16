Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump attend 'Come From Away' Broadway musical

More
Along with the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Trudeau and Trump attend the play whose primary message is of welcoming strangers with open arms.
1:33 | 03/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump attend 'Come From Away' Broadway musical

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46186984,"title":"Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump attend 'Come From Away' Broadway musical","duration":"1:33","description":"Along with the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Trudeau and Trump attend the play whose primary message is of welcoming strangers with open arms.","url":"/WNT/video/canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-ivanka-trump-attend-broadway-46186984","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.