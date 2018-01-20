Car stolen at gas pump in Atlanta while two children were on board

More
1-year-old Ava found in the middle of a busy parkway and 4-year-old Arya found inside the car.
1:14 | 01/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car stolen at gas pump in Atlanta while two children were on board

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52493332,"title":"Car stolen at gas pump in Atlanta while two children were on board","duration":"1:14","description":"1-year-old Ava found in the middle of a busy parkway and 4-year-old Arya found inside the car.","url":"/WNT/video/car-stolen-gas-pump-atlanta-children-board-52493332","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.