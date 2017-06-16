Transcript for Catching up with inspiring Strawberry Mansion students

Finally America strong Diane Sawyer keeping her promise to stay on this Philadelphia's strawberry mansion high school once considered one of the most dangerous schools in the country. There was a student so many of you reacted to Diane here but what's happened sets yeah. We're music cameras captured the chaos inside a dangerous school Mowlds strawberry mansion. Students and here. We watched the new principal recently trying to break up the fight. It's scary here her name Linda Wayman and ships have to change the school the one way to help you bailing out. It's to educate yourself bright and she ended every day with this one flaw. Yeah or. If nobody told you he left due to day. You remember I did it in a major achievement her first year women helped get 55 of her 92 seniors accepted to college. Like the student Christine Holland's. Who didn't have money for the deposit. If I had to. 150 dollar so her college dream was dying. The unbreakable principal gave him to tears. And four years ago she didn't know that you. Our viewers are coming to help her change lives and on phone started ringing phone bank. Somebody besides me. Actually do can't hear you sent donations and that money set up thirteen educational funds. When the recipients that shy girl Christine hollered will four years later. Look at her now. She was given a full scholarship fund Philadelphia University I know I could do it if I was able quotas. Now she's not only a college graduates in accounting yeah. She has a scholarship to distant schools. And there is someone else who was waiting to congratulate her. Linda Wayman. It was now stepped down those principles strawberry mansion. And sale agreement crisply once again what she used to say to only kids every member. If nobody told you didn't. Relax and the Angel wings. Having dinner it's. Cheering you on Christina of course that one time principal Linda at her message thank you Diane thank you for watching.

