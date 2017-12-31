Transcript for Challenges facing Trump in 2018

Now to president trump tonight, celebrating new year's at mar-a-lago. The president facing major challenges in 2018, from Democrats in the midterm elections to new reports about the Russia investigation. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Today the president marked new year's with a tweet, including video highlights. "What a year it's been," he said. "And we're just getting started. Together, we are making America great again." But 2018 brings new challenges for trump. Not least, the midterm elections. We need a Republican in the house. We need a Republican in the senate. We need more of them. Reporter: Just today, he tweeted, "Why would smart voters want to put Democrats in congress in 2018 when their policies will totally kill the great wealth created in the months since the election?" We can't afford to have a liberal Democrat who is completely controlled by Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer. We can't do it. Reporter: President trump is also hoping to make good on key campaign promises while the GOP does control both houses. Including building that wall. We will 100% build the wall. Reporter: Casting a shadow over it all, there's the Russia information. -- Investigation. This weekend, "The New York Times" has new details on what may have sparked the FBI to launch its investigation into Russian meddling. The paper, reporting that campaign foreign policy adviser George papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton back in may of 2016 during a night of heavy drinking at this London wine bar. Papadopoulos recently pled guilty to lying to the FBI and is cperating with the special counsel. Even with all those challenges ahead, the president is approaching the new year with characteristic bluster. As he gets set to ring in the new year at mar-a-lago tonight, he's tweeting out well wishes, to friends, supporters, enemies, and haters. David, thank you. Now to new year's celebrations around the world. First up, Sydney, Australia,

