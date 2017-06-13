Transcript for A chaotic scene in New York City after reports of a carbon monoxide leak

Next to a chaotic and deadly scene here in New York City, after reports of a carbon monoxide leak. The first clue that came in, the woman who collapsed in front of everyone. ABC's gio Benitez on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a scare in one of New York's busiest neighborhoods. As carbon monoxide in a building just 3 blocks from the world trade center began seeping through the floors. Those inside, overcome, escaping outside and laying down on the street trying to catch their breath. In the first floor of the basement people were passed out and people were out on the street at that time. Reporter: 32 sickened in all, as authorities rushed in to contain the emergency. This 65-year-old building manager with leukemia carried six people on his shoulders up two flights of stairs. I had to back downstairs there was two ladies still downstairs and luckily I was able to bring them upstairs. Reporter: It all began at 8:22 am. 911 callers initially believing thisackage which had been opened near the leak caused people to collapse. But the bomb squad cleared that package. We found a defective boiler down in the basement with some kind of broken pipe that was producing the co. Reporter: And David, those 32 people are still recovering tonight, they're expected to be okay. Officials say carbon monoxide levels were so high, they could knock out a person after just two or three breaths. David. Gio Benitez with us. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.