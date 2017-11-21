Transcript for Charlie Rose fired from CBS

We turn next here to Charlie rose. Tonight, fired by both pbs and bcbs news. Rose responding to a question about his alleged wrongdoing, an you'll hear it. And his cohosts did not hold back on their program, "CBS this morning" without their cohost by their side this morning. Making it clear the alleged behavior will not be tolerated. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: He's out at CBS and out at pbs. He's apologized to his female accusers, but in this new video from TMZ, Charlie rose doesn't characterize his actions as wrong. Do you want to say anything to those accusers? The people accusing you of wrongdoings? It's not wrongdoings. Reporter: Nearly a dozen women would likely beg to differ. And today, rose's CBS cohosts took their side. It takes a lot of courage for these women to come forward. Reporter: In interviews with "The Washington post," former employees of "The Charlie rose show" detail unwanted advances, made by, they say, the veteran broadcaster dating back to the early '90s. One describes a job interview at rose's country home, telling the post he "Reached down her pants and she pushed his hands away. As she wept, she said, rose asked her, baby, oh baby, why are you crying?" She says did not get the job. Kyle godfrey-ryan, the anchorman's former assistant, says "Rose would repeatedly walk in front of her naked." She reported this to the show's executive producer, Yvette Vega, and she was told, that's just Charlie being Charlie. Reporter: Vega now says, "I failed. It is crushing. I deeply regret not helping them." Today, CBS news fired rose and released a statement saying their decision "Followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his pbs program." This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally, the safety of women. Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. Reporter: And from rose's other cohost, Gayle king -- I have to say, Norah, I really am still reeling. I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called me, Oprah called me and said, are you okay? I am not okay. What do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I'm really grappling with that. Reporter: But king says rose must be held accountable. He doesn't get a pass because I can't stop thinking about the anguish of these women, what happened to their dignity, what happened to their bodies, what happened, maybe to even their careers. I can't stop thinking about that and the pain that they're going through. Reporter: Rose has apologized to the women, while disputing some of their accounts, adding, "I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken." And linsey Davis is with us now. Another name in media tonight, this time, at our parent company Disney, now apologizing this evening? Reporter: That's right. A new day, new allegations. The head of Disney animation and the cofounder of Pixar, John Lasseter wrote in a note to his colleagues, I'm sorry I let you down, revealing he'll take a six-month leave of absence, cite what he calls missteps. He wrote, "I recently had a number of difficult conversations that have been very painful for me. It's been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrupted or uncomfortable. That was never my intent. I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape or form." He said no matter how benign Y intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected. He added that he will take some time away to reflect on how to move forward from here, saying "I look forward to working together again in the new year." And tonight, this statement from Disney, "We appreciate John's candor and sincere apology and fully support his sabbatical." David? Linsey, thank you. And Michigan Democrat John

