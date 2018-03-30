Child fights to save his father's life

A young boy's father suffers from kidney failure and has been on the donor wait list for three years; he wrote a letter to Santa and Trump requesting help.
1:47 | 03/30/18

Transcript for Child fights to save his father's life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

