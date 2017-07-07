Transcript for Children with autism find a way to thrive

Finally, our persons of the week. Sons and daughters facing challenges, but diving right in. Go! Reporter: It's swim team practice for the hammerheads in New Jersey. 13 swimmers, all on the autism spectrum. When I'm swimming, I feel Normal. Feels amazing when I swim. If you want gold medals, you want to work hard and train hard. That's my dream. I want to become faster than Michael Phelps. Guys, give the best you've got. Who's with me? All right. Hammerheads! Reporter: Mikey Mcquaid. His mother and father are co-founders of the team. Coach Mike Mcquaid Sr., welcoming new members of the team. For them to be a part of a team is unbelievable. Reporter: They wanted to give their son and others just like him a chance to swim free. The goal is to get the kids in the water, let the parents know these kids can do something. That's big for us, because a lot of these kids don't have friends, they're all isolated at home. There you go. Swim. Coaching a special needs team versus a regular swim team, it's night and day. Every kid in the pool is different. Reporter: It's paid off for his son. Underwater, a swim like a fish, really fast and all. Reporter: The hammerheads competing for the first time at a special olympics swim meet. They would win 37 medals, nearly every race. So many people don't give our kids a chance to do anything. To be here, accomplishing something. I just won the race. Reporter: And so we choose Mike and MARIA Mcquaid, and the hammerhead swimmers. We sure needed that. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here on Monday. For all of us here, have a good

