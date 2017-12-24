Transcript for Christmas Eve blast of snow hits the East and West coasts

Christmas eve blast of snow and cold hitting both coasts. A spinning on an icy road in tope Topeka, Kansas. All part of a system sweeping lots of snow across the midwest. It's shaping up to be a white Christmas for millions. Sections of the northeast bracing for arctic conditions on Christmas day. That arctic blast and strong winds slamming a chunk of the country. 50 million under weather alerts from Washington, D.C. To Boston. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, millions are getting that white Christmas and all the headaches that can come along with it. Winter weather alerts now up in over two dozen states, stretching from coast to coast. It's coming down a lot heavier than it was earlier. Reporter: It's coming down in Chicago. And in Buffalo. Parts of new England bracing for another foot of snow. It's a little slippery, a little wet. Reporter: While bostonians are still trying to claw their way out from this. If you don't have four-wheel drive, you're in trouble. Reporter: Slick roads causing multiple accidents in Pennsylvania. Traffic along 1-79 at a crawl. In Maine, a tow truck using rope to pull this vehicle to safety. You've gotta be careful out there. It's starting to freeze over. Reporter: Whiteout conditions blinding drivers in Nebraska. This car slipping and sliding in Topeka, Kansas. And a second storm pummeling the west, giving mild cities like Seattle and Portland a rare December snow. And rob Marciano joins us live. The big question tonight, who is getting a white Christmas? Reporter: We all want that white Christmas, Tom, until you got to drive through it. We've highlighted some of the interstates here. I-5 will be an issue, above the interstate at the high elevati elevatio elevations. I-79 and I-90, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Tomorrow, through New York and Albany. I-95, that's where the most snow will fall. Over 40-mile-an-hour winds, and lake effect snow cranking, too. Minus-9 in Chicago, and teens and single numbers. So, very cold after Christmas. Rob, thank you. Now to the fiery plane crash in Florida, five people killed. Including a family.

